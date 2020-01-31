Pizza Hut in Broughty Ferry closes its doors

A Broughty Ferry Pizza Hut closed its doors this week.

The fast food branch, which opened its doors in 2004, employed over 10 members of staff who were axed after the small takeaway closed.

A spokeswoman for Pizza Hut said: “We continually work with our franchisee partners to evaluate the location of Huts to ensure they are in the best possible areas to meet consumer demand and have decided to close the delivery unit in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

“We continue to have a strong presence in the area with a delivery branch located nearby on Brook Street where customers can continue to enjoy their favourite pizzas.”

The takeaway, which can be found on Church Street, has been a popular spot for pupils from the nearby Grove Academy to buy lunch since it opened, and has acted as one of Pizza Hut’s main delivery and collection points in Brought Ferry.

It is the second pizzeria restaurant to close its doors this month, with Wee Slice in the town also announcing their closure in a Facebook post earlier this week.

The Perth Road takeaway plans to shut up shop on February 15, following eight months of business which they claim “just hasn’t paid off.”

A Papa John’s branch on the Arbroath Road also closed in July of last year, with signs in the window claiming that the closure was “temporary” and due to an “oven failure”.

The restaurant’s current owners, who purchased the property in February of last, have declined to comment on the closure.