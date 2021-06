An events venue near an Angus beauty spot will showcase local artisan produce when they host a pop-up café and makers’ market this weekend.

Rottal Steading at Glen Clova, Kirriemuir, will be serving coffee, tea, cake and beer at the event which takes place tomorrow and Sunday (June 26 and 27).

And they will also welcome Fallone’s Pizza and Gelato, who will be present on both days serving his artisan wood-fired pizzas.