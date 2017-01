A new app is aiming to cut young driver deaths by offering rewards — such as pizza and days out — to new motorists aged 17-25 for safe driving.

The free Shotgun app, launched by an insurance company, uses GPS technology to track routes and monitor braking and speed on each journey.

The app scores different elements of the user’s driving before giving feedback and allowing them to earn points with brands such Pizza Express, Starbucks and Virgin Experience Days based on overall performance.