‘Pizza and champagne’: Arbroath couple enjoy dream lockdown ‘micro-wedding’

An Arbroath lockdown bride has described how her micro-wedding turned into a dream day.

Danielle Paton Strang, 30, discovered she would be unable to have any guests, only two weeks away from her rescheduled date.

She had already postponed once already – instead hosting a ceremony on Zoom for friends and family last year.

But she and new husband Richard decided not to postpone a second time and instead tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in St Vigeans church, with only two witnesses.

Despite her misgivings, Danielle said the sight of her hubbie waiting for her at end of the aisle drove all her worries away.

‘The church was silent’

“The pews were empty and the church was silent,” she said.

“I was worried I would feel sad.

“But when I saw him [Richard] standing at the end of the aisle I forgot about the guests that were not there.

“I forgot about the many changes we had to make. I forgot about the global pandemic causing havoc around us.

“It was me and him, as it should be. A day for us. To finally be married and to be husband and wife. – I will never forget the feeling.”

Danielle and Richard married on January 23 2021.

Danielle’s parents – Laurie and Neill Paton – acted as witnesses.

Shock as rules change…again

Danielle said it had been a rollercoaster ride in the lead up to the ceremony.

“Over the course of the 10 months- wedding planning was up and down, confusing and testing to say the least,” she said.

“The rules forever-changing. Our wedding went from 80 plus guests, to 20. We then had to organise a lunch only with no entertainment or dancing.

“Then the rules changed again to only allow the ceremony with no reception.

“Then finally, just two weeks prior to our date, we found out that we were allowed no guests, no celebration and could only have two witnesses.”

Danielle was initially shocked but the couple decided to go ahead.

“We were so close to saying ‘I do’ and it was tempting to move the whole wedding again,” she said.

“But our main aim was to become husband and wife so we thought ‘let’s do this, let’s have a mirco-wedding’.”

The happy couple stayed in a apartment by the harbour as they were allowed to travel and stay overnight for the purpose of a wedding.

‘The small things didn’t matter anymore’

After a photoshoot with dog Bailey, the bride and groom had pizza delivered, popped the cork on a bottle of champagne and cut the miniature wedding cake made especially for the occasion.

Danielle said she wouldn’t change a thing.

“It was a lovely sunny day, but minus one degree outside,” she said.

“I don’t feel as if we have missed out.

“Although we had not planned our day be like that, it exceeded all expectations and we finally got married.

“If any brides have doubt about their micro-wedding, please go for it. I feel like all of the small things didn’t matter any more.

“It was a beautiful and intimate day and completely stress free.”