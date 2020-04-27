Pitkerro Care Centre open letter expresses ‘fury and hurt’ at negligence allegations

Bosses of a Dundee care home where 11 people died have issued an open letter hitting back at “false accusations” levelled at its care.

Hudson Healthcare, which operates Pitkerro Care Centre, has released an open letter from one worker and one bereaved relative who claim they are “furious and hurt” over accusations management failed to protect staff and residents from Covid-19.

A nurse has died from coronavirus, while three other residents died having tested negative for it. The causes of a further seven residents’ deaths are yet to be determined.

In the open letter by Pam Sinclair, whose mother lived at Pitkerro for six months and died a few days ago, said: “My mum had been a resident at Pitkerro Care Centre for the past 6 months and she devastatingly passed away a few days ago.

“It might seem strange that one of the first things I am doing since then is to write a letter defending the care home she died in. But not to me. Because I know my mum would have wanted me to.

“I am a nurse myself and had been looking after my mum for the past few years. As her dementia worsened, we began looking for local care homes and Pitkerro Care Centre was recommended to us. Choosing a care home for a loved one is not an easy decision by any means.

“You are putting your trust in others to take care of who is most precious to you. I met with Prisca, the Home Manager, and instantly knew that there was no better place for my mum to be – and I was proved right.

The entire team at Pitkerro have been truly incredible.

“The care that they provided to my mum and the support they extended to myself and the wider family was second to none. We were all treated as their own family, which has meant that we have always been certain that mum was getting the best possible care.

“Caring for people with dementia is not an easy task and I would like to personally thank my mum’s nurse Bindu for everything she did for all of us whilst my mum was in her care.

“The strength, dignity and professionalism displayed by the staff, even in times such as these where stress and anxiety levels are understandably high, was what kept me going. During the final days of my mum’s life, I was kept updated regularly and felt protected.

“When staff member Phillis called me to inform me of my mum’s death, the skill at which she was able to keep me calm and share sympathy was something very special. Pitkerro staff made me feel safe during one of the most difficult moments of my life and for that I will be forever thankful.”

Dawn Soutar, an activities co- ordinator at Pitkerro Care Centre, said: “Anyone who works in a care home will know something that very few people understand. Residents are our family, and our colleagues are too. It is not even a question. In most cases, we spend way more time with them than our families back at home. Their joy is our joy and their pain is our pain.

“People are so obsessed with the numbers. Five deaths in this home, seven deaths in that. They forget that every single one of those deaths was a person, with a family who could not see them in their final days. It is a privilege and a curse that we are the ones by their sides in their final moments, but we love them and our work and that is why we do it.

“I cannot express how much it means to us when people step outside at 8pm every Thursday to show their appreciation for what we do. But also, I cannot express how hurtful it is when people criticise us and our place of work, especially when they don’t even try to understand the details.

It is easy to say that recent criticisms of Pitkerro have just been about the management, and everyone really has the best interests of us staff at heart. That is nonsense.

“The managers are working just as hard as us on the frontline to make sure everyone is as safe and healthy as possible. But more importantly, we are a family. So, when false accusations are thrown around about any one of us, we take it as a reflection on all our work.

“To be honest, I don’t know why these people keep repeating wrong information in the press and on social media. What I do know is that the dozens of staff I talk to every day are, just like me, furious and hurt.

“We are having to read lies about our work in the papers and we have had enough. We know we are keeping residents’ families updated as best we can. We know we have the right PPE. We know we are doing everything we can for our residents. But it seems other people think they know better than us.”

Neither statement specifies what elements of previous news reports were false or inaccurate.

Three members of staff, including one who resigned and reported the home to the Care Inspectorate, have spoken to the Tele.

One claimed she had been told to continue working despite testing positive for Covid-19, while another said the home failed to provide sufficient PPE.

Hudson Healthcare has denied any wrongdoing, stating it followed safety guidance “every step of the way”.