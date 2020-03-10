Pipe band from Dundee bags top award at national competition

Musicians from Dundee have taken home one of the top prizes in a national competition.

The Dundee City Pipe Band, pictured, won the Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award at the 2020 Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships.

The award recognises wider achievements of community contribution, as well as camaraderie and innovation.

The band, which was formed in 2016, was set up to offer music tuition and group music to people of all ages and abilities, including those with additional support needs and long-term health conditions.

Scott McNeil, whose daughter is in the band said: “Although she may never be able to live on her own or do many things, my daughter got invited to join as she had a talent and passion for drumming.

“On the first night of practice, I worried that she would be OK and be accepted by the other band members. I stayed all night and was able to observe how everyone, regardless of their needs, are given amazing coaching in drumming and piping.”