Pint-sized PC shows off his new uniform to officers on patrol in Perthshire

Police in Perthshire may have their latest recruit – although it will be a few years until this youngster arrests anyone.

“Future PC” Leo Pooler, 4, has been patrolling in Aberfeldy every day for the last two weeks since he received his new “uniform”.

He was very pleased to have his photo taken with a real police car this week, and had a lovely chat with Sergeant Caroline MacNaughton about crime in the local area and wider region, a spokesman for the force said.