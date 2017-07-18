A man has been rushed to hospital in Dundee after his plane crash landed near a golf course.

Emergency services were called to a field in Lundin Links, Fife at about 11am.

The scene is near Pilmuir Road and a police cordon remains in place around the area.

The man, believed to be elderly, was removed from the light aircralt before being treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was then transferred to the trauma unit at Ninewells Hospital.

No other passengers were involved in the incident.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene as a precaution and remain on standby.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: ”

We received a call to attend an incident involving a light aircraft at Lundin Links at 11am.

“One male patient in his seventies was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by emergency ambulance.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Police in Fife are currently in attendance following a light aircraft crash near to Pilmuir Road, Lundin Links. The incident happened around 11am on Tuesday, July 18.

“Police and emergency services are in attendance and the male pilot is currently receiving treatment.

“A cordon is in place around the site. Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”