Pilot Child Disability Payment to open for applications in Dundee and Perth from July

The new Child Disability Payment is to open in pilot areas – including Dundee and Perth and Kinross – for applications from July, the Scottish Government has announced.

Managed by Social Security Scotland, the Child Disability Payment will replace Disability Living Allowance for Children, which is currently delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Families of children with a disability or long-term health condition living in Dundee City, Perth and Kinross and the Western Isles council areas who need financial support should apply from July 26.

The three-area pilot provides a further chance to get people’s feedback to ensure the new system meets the needs of disabled children and their families before expanding the service nationally.

There will be a full national roll-out in the autumn.

Families currently getting Disability Living Allowance for Children do not have to take any action. Starting later this year, their benefit will be transferred automatically to the new Scottish system.

Their payments will not change and will be paid at the same rates and at the same time as their Disability Living Allowance was.

Child Disability Payment is the second form of disability assistance to be delivered under the new Scottish social security system following last year’s introduction of Child Winter Heating Assistance and the first disability benefit people can apply to Social Security Scotland for.

Applications can be made online or by post, phone, or face-to-face.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I am delighted that we are gearing up to deliver this benefit for new applicants. The families who will receive Child Disability Payment have been involved throughout the design of the service.

“This will be our eleventh benefit and I want everyone to know they will be treated with the dignity, fairness and respect they can expect from Scotland’s social security service.

“We have looked at all aspects of the application process; from the wording of questions to the various ways people can apply.

“Parents and carers of a child with a disability or long term health condition already experience a number of challenges and accessing the financial support that they are entitled to shouldn’t be another one.

“The pilot in Dundee City, Perth and Kinross and the Western Isles gives us the opportunity to make sure that the new disability benefit system meets people’s needs ahead of its nationwide roll out from the autumn.”