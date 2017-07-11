Crowds of visitors gathered on Saturday to celebrate Xplore Dundee’s 20th birthday.

The firm opened its Dock Street depot to the public, with managing director Elsie Turbyne said saying it is a “important” year in the company’s history.

She added: “Saturday was a great celebration of Dundee’s past and present public transport industry and a fantastic way to end Catch the Bus Week 2017.

“This is an important year in our history. It’s 20 years since we joined the National Express Group and I’m glad we’ve been able to share the celebrations with our employees, customers, partners and the general public.”

The event was opened by Deputy Lord Provost Bill Campbell, and fine weather attracted a host of families and bus enthusiasts to the garage, where there were a wide variety of vehicles on display, including motorbikes, restored buses and brand new trucks.

There were arts and crafts activities for kids, run by the McManus, Dundee Science Centre and Dundee Museum of Transport, while Wave 102 provided the music, along with 30th Dundee Boys’ Brigade Pipe Band and the Strathspey and Reel Society.