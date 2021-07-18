Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News

PICTURES: Waves of locals flock to beaches across Tayside and Fife

By Alasdair Clark
July 18, 2021, 2:55 pm
Myles, 10, Mila, 7 and Calvin, 13, Graves enjoy ice cream on the beach at Broughty Ferry.
People across Tayside and Fife flocked to local beaches this weekend as the mercury climbed to 26.5°C in some areas.

Many took to some of Scotland’s best-known beaches for a dip to cool down whilst others headed to parks to enjoy the sun.

Locals were spotted having fun on jet skis at Burntisland, whilst sunbathers enjoyed a relaxing day at Broughty Ferry.

The Met Office confirmed Friday saw record temperatures, with the hottest day of 2021 recorded.

In Leuchars, the Mercury climbed to 26.5°C, whilst in Dundee it was around 26°C mid-afternoon on Friday.

One monitoring station on the A90 Forfar recorded a temperature of 24.3°C. Another Traffic Scotland station at Dunkeld reported temperatures of around 23.4°C on Friday.

Picture shows; Rosie Cheng, 6, and Theo Cheng, 2, play in the sand alongside Finlay Mack, 11.
Arianne Barclay, Charlotte Brady and Rosie Cheng cool off in the water on Friday
Lewis Moir, 18 months, enjoys finding stones in the sand
Dominik Samsik, 1 and Ines Awe, 2 play together in Broughty Ferry
People soak up the rays in Slessor Gardens
Dundee saw the mercury hit around 26C at its peak over the weekend
2-year-old Lars Hamilton from Forfar has fun at Forfar Loch
Mia Adams (3), Halle Costello (5) and Zara Adams (5) play with bubbles
Jet-skiers enjoy cooling off in the bay at Burntisland
Fife saw the mercury hit around 26C

 