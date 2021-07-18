PICTURES: Waves of locals flock to beaches across Tayside and Fife

People across Tayside and Fife flocked to local beaches this weekend as the mercury climbed to 26.5°C in some areas.

Many took to some of Scotland’s best-known beaches for a dip to cool down whilst others headed to parks to enjoy the sun.

Locals were spotted having fun on jet skis at Burntisland, whilst sunbathers enjoyed a relaxing day at Broughty Ferry.

The Met Office confirmed Friday saw record temperatures, with the hottest day of 2021 recorded.

In Leuchars, the Mercury climbed to 26.5°C, whilst in Dundee it was around 26°C mid-afternoon on Friday.

One monitoring station on the A90 Forfar recorded a temperature of 24.3°C. Another Traffic Scotland station at Dunkeld reported temperatures of around 23.4°C on Friday.