PICTURES: St Johnstone fans lap up fan zone atmosphere ahead of Galatasaray clash

St Johnstone fans were in high spirits as they gathered before the biggest match in the club’s history.

Supporters met in pubs all over Perth, including at The Caledonian bar in the city centre, in anticipation of the 7pm kick-off.

And supporters’ club Fair City Saints set up a fan zone at The Bank Bar where excitement was mounting before the group headed over to McDiarmid Park for the game.

Saints fans are cheering on the Fair City team in their thousands after the club was given permission to fill the grounds earlier this week.

‘I really think we can do it’

Fans said they were hugely excited and expressed high hopes for Saints success.

Alan Stewart was at The Caledonian bar with daughter Katie and friend Ewan Burnie.

“I really think we can do it,” he said.

“We will always be the best team in Tayside.”

Ewan said: “We are obviously up against a well-pedigreed side.

“The major focus is the first 20 minutes and then we have a very realistic chance.

“It is unprecedented – that’s what it is.”

Saints fan John Dunbar enjoyed the electric atmosphere at The Caledonian ahead of the match.

He said: “This is the best St Johnstone pub in Perth. This is where we all go.

“This is the St Johnstone pub.”

Owner David Barnett described the atmosphere as “wild” as fans became increasingly excited in the lead-up to the game.

“It has been wild,” he said. “We want to win.”

“The fans will all be heading to the football.”

And Saints fans are determined to support their local after the difficulties faced by hospitality during the pandemic.

One fan, who did not wish to be named, said: “For this place to be as busy as it is – it’s great.

“The Saints community have come together for [David]. Places have really struggled over the past 18 months.”

A year of St Johnstone success

It has been a year of great success for St Johnstone, with the club having won both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup in the 2020/21 season.

Saints lifted the League Cup in February when they defeated Livingston 1-0.

Three months later, the team became double cup winners when they beat Hibernian 1-0 to secure the Scottish Cup.

Following St Johnstone’s euphoric wins, the team was awarded the Freedom of Perth by Perth and Kinross Council.

The accolade is awarded in recognition of exceptional services to the city.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said the award was “unexpected” and that the team was “proud and humbled to have been nominated.”