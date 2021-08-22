Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021
News / Dundee

Pictures show huge Dundee whale sculpture under construction before it sets sail for new home

By Alasdair Clark
August 22, 2021, 4:59 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 5:05 pm
Dundee whale sculpture
Workers are getting ready to put the huge sculpture together

Construction is well underway on a giant humpback whale that will soon set sail for Dundee before the sculpture is installed at the waterfront.

Work to complete award-winning artist Lee Simmons’ stunning design is in progress, with pictures showing the huge sculpture as it is assembled.

Lee said his design was starting to come together after he visited the factory where work to build the structure is being carried out.

His £134,750 work of art was selected from a shortlist of four by a panel of experts led by Dundee City Council.

Dundee whale sculpture
Artist Lee Simmons said the work was progressing quickly

Judges said the design was chosen for the city’s historical connections to whaling.

Once complete the humpback whale will board a ship before sailing from the south coast of the UK to Dundee.

The sculpture is part of a £1bn overhaul of the waterfront

Meanwhile, work is underway near the V&A to prepare the site where the whale will eventually be installed.

Artist Lee Simmons said: “Coming together rapidly now, my project on the stunning Dundee Waterfront is starting to all come to life now, in many aspects, from pen and screen into the physicality – that moment when you realise its real.”

Dundee whale sculpture
The whale will set sail for the River Tay after it is completed

“This has been a very intense 12 months, working with a great client in Dundee City Council against a challenging backdrop and with a great delivery team, in what to my mind, has been in record time, from design through to construction.

“This inspiring site and project has been a very multi-faceted project that has pushed me and I thought I would share some glimpses of the projects subtle details.

“From the bespoke Caithness stone pavement that I have designed, that echoes the form and silhouette of the soon to be whale sculpture suspended above in flight, to the various digital and audio interactive elements that will make up the park beneath the canopy of the sculpture, through to the subtle fibre optic lighting, that will grace the whale’s shadow canvas and the surrounding installations.”

Dundee whale sculpture
Work is underway at the site where the whale will be installed

The waterfront is in the midst of a £1 billion redevelopment, which includes the whale sculpture and the V&A.

It also includes the recently opened urban beach, which welcomed visitors for the first time after it was delayed due to coronavirus.