Schools from across the city gathered for the Active Schools Dundee Dance Event at the Caird Hall.

The groups, comprising of pupils from S1 to S6, took part in the annual event last Thursday.

Dancers took to the stage with street and contemporary performances and for the first time pupils were allowed to enter an open category.

All of the acts were choreographed by pupils themselves.

The category winners:

Street: 1st – St John’s. 2nd – Grove. 3rd – St Paul’s.

Contemporary: 1st – St John’s. 2nd – St Paul’s. 3rd – Grove.

Open acts: 1st – St John’s. 2nd – St Paul’s. 3rd – Braeview.

