Pictures reveal damage wreaked by huge fire at Dundee warehouse

These pictures reveal the devastation caused by a huge fire that engulfed a warehouse last week.

The blaze, at the former Wood Group facility in the Baldovie Industrial Estate, could be seen for miles around due to the huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The building, which was storing carpets and other equipment for firm Carpet Reclaim, went up in smoke last Sunday and firefighters were battling through the night to get the flames under control.

Crowds gathered to watch the dramatic scenes, with people as far away as Fife also reporting that they could see the smoke.

The lasting effects from the fire were still being experienced several days later with thick smoke in the air, and surrounding roads closed off.

Latest pictures show the building has been completely destroyed, with piles of charred wood, metals and carpets as well as a burned-out flatbed truck and forklift, all that remains.

Emran Amin, the owner of the building, estimated that the cost of the blaze amounted to around £1.25 million.

A joint investigation by the police and fire service is still under way into the cause of the fire, though it has been speculated by the owner and locals that it was started deliberately.

Meanwhile after days of rumours, NHS Tayside confirmed that asbestos had been present in the roof of the warehouse and, though warning people with health problems to stay indoors, said the risk was negligible.

The health board said in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday: “The public should be reassured that advice from NHS Tayside’s public health team is that on the basis of international evidence, the risk to human health from large fires involving asbestos is negligible.

“The ongoing risk to the health of the local population and those in the vicinity at the time is extremely low.”

However, this assessment has since been questioned by an asbestos expert, who has claimed the risk could be much higher.

Phillip Gower, a specialist asbestos disease solicitor, said there is evidence fires similar to the one which occurred at Baldovie Industrial Estate on Sunday have caused serious illness.

Locals also criticised the health board’s response, with some arguing they should have been told sooner and more directly.