PICTURES: Primary pupils battle it out in Dundee athletics competition

Young Dundee athletes were out on the field as primary kids battled it out in their annual competition.

The Dundee Primary Schools Athletics Championships, which took place at Elliot Road playing fields, saw P6 and P7 pupils from across Dundee taking part in events ranging from a 100m sprint to the long jump and javelin.

The event was organised by Dundee Active Schools with help from Dundee Hawkhill Harriers’ Club Together officer, Michelle Bruce.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

She said: “It was great to see the upcoming athletic talent of Dundee competing in the championships.

“There were a lot of outstanding performances on the track and field with kids trying something new and giving it their all.

“As Scotland’s athletic talent continues to shine, Dundee Hawkhill Harriers are open to all ages and abilities who wish to take their athletics to the next stage.

“I hope that today’s event gave the children a flavour of what athletics has to offer and we can’t wait to meet them at the club.

“We were also assisted by volunteers from Dundee and Angus College and Abertay University.

“Thanks to Harris Academy for use of their PE facilities for the day. The day was a great success with lots of exciting finals and close results.

“Well done to all the pupils who took part.

“We look forward to holding this event next year back at Caird Park.”

Stand-out performers on the day were Evie Laing, who is in P6 at Forthill Primary School, Jack Lawson, also in P6 at Forthill, Iris Nicoll, who is in P7 at Forthill, and Aiden Guild, P7 at Ss Peter and Paul, who all received a gold medal for more than one event.