EXCLUSIVE: Dundee are ‘in my heart’ says Polish hero Dariusz Adamczuk

Dariusz Adamczuk was known in his Dundee days as a tough-tackling robust wing-back-cum-midfield man and, speaking to the Tele, he recalled with great fondness his time at Dens Park.

The 49-year-old Pole enjoyed his most consistent and successful spell as a professional over two stints with the Dark Blues, in 1993-94 and 96-99, making 132 appearances and scoring nine goals.

He joined Dundee for a club record fee of £250,000 from Eintracht Frankfurt before being sold to Udinese for double the price, another club record at the time, after only 11 games.

After that, he had spells in Portugal and back home in Poland before offering his services to the Dark Blues and rejoining in 1996.

He lists winning the 1997/98 First Division title as one of the highlights of a career which saw him turn out 11 times for Poland, scoring once in a World Cup qualifier against England.

For his contribution to the Dee, Adamczuk will be inducted to the club’s Hall of Fame on March 29 at a ceremony at the Invercarse Hotel.

And he spoke with great pride at receiving the accolade, which he will collect in person.

“It is a very good feeling, I was last at the club 20 years ago and I am still remembered,” he said.

“It was four years at a good team for me, during seven years in Scotland. It was a very good time for me and the supporters.

“When I went back after the first time, I spoke to the club and offered to play for them.

“Dundee is in my heart and the supporters, too. I played over 130 games for this club and I always look back with very good memories, especially when I think about the promotion to the Premier League and we did well for the season after.

“I enjoyed working under Jocky Scott (former Dundee manager). He was a good guy, he knew his players and he knew his football.

“It is not easy to play in Scotland but going back I didn’t feel the pressure because I was a good player, my style of football was very good for Scottish football.”

The 1998 Player of the Year also enjoyed periods with Rangers and Wigan Athletic after leaving Dens for Ibrox in 1999 but confesses it is still Dundee he keeps up with the most.

And the cult hero believes the current team have enough to stay in the Premiership under Jim McIntyre this season, while he also took aim at Dundee United.

He added: “I always look at the Dundee result on a Saturday. Last season was a difficult one and this season is the same but I think they can stay in the league.

“I was a little bit worried last season with Neil McCann, after a bad start they had a good finish.

“This season is not very good either but for Dundee supporters it is OK because United are a league below.

“It was tremendous playing and scoring in a Dundee derby so that rivalry means a lot.”

And it seems it’s a rivalry Adamczuk carries on to this day in his role as sporting director at home town club Pogon Szczecin, who list former Terrors Lukasz Zaluska and Jaroslaw Fojut among their ranks.

“We are sitting sixth in the table, so we are doing quite well but it is a very busy job for me.

“I am doing everything and working every day for the club.

“I will be in Scotland on March 29 and look forward to speaking to everyone.”

