Motorists driving on a Dundee street have been left bemused after a pedestrian island was installed with no road markings around it.

To add to the confusion, the installation was placed about 1ft wide of the central line on Strathmore Avenue.

The island looks even more bizarre as a similar crossing sits just metres along the road complete with road markings.

Some drivers took to social media with one saying he “just about crashed into it”.

Another questioned why the road markings weren’t put in place at the same time as the crossing point.

The work was carried out by Tayside Contracts on behalf of Dundee City Council towards the end of July.

It comes after workers were forced to repaint ‘wonky’ lines on the city’s Perth Road.

Today the markings, which originally weaved up the road, were relaid straighter and more centrally.

A spokeswoman for the council said that Tayside Contracts workers will place road markings at the site on Strathmore Avenue.