‘Down to earth’ Olly Murs has been praised for taking time to chat with fans at Dundee’s Malmaison.

A group of competition winners were given the chance to meet and greet the star at his hotel before the gig at Slessor Gardens.

The 33-year-old happily posed for selfies with lucky fans and was said to be in no rush to get away.

Among of those who met the X Factor runner-up was Tracey Cunningham and daughter Karli, 10, who is a big fan of the Troublemaker singer.

Tracey, 36, won a competition on Wave 102 and had nothing but praise for the pop star.

She told the Tele: “He was so nice and down to earth.

“He was not in any rush and spent lots of time speaking to each of the winners.

“Karli had him wrapped around her little finger.

“He posed for selfies and was asking her about the popsocket on her phone.

“I thought she would have been a bit starstruck but he was so down to earth he was easy to talk to.”

Tracey even managed to get a peck on the cheek from the Essex lad, who is single, but stressed she was already in a happy relationship.

She added that Fintry Primary School pupil Karli and her other daughter, who was also at the show, were “still buzzing today”.

The star spent lots of time meeting other competition winners. Some are pictured below: