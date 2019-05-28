Tuesday, May 28th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Dundee People

PICTURES: Hundreds turn out to enjoy Dundee Design Parade

by Reporter
May 28, 2019, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Dundee Design Parade took place in the city centre on Saturday – with hundreds of people turning out to take part.

Youngsters between the ages of 5–26 selected a Unesco Creative City to represent and paired up with an artist or designer to create their designs to wear, carry and wave on the day.

A number of community groups and schools including Link Up Whitfield, Educated Dance Academy, Yusuf Youth Group, Dundee Sea Cadets, and Blackness and Rosebank Primarys worked hard to create special items to use on the day.

Daniel Brookes, 9, from the Mix-Up Theatre group
Salimatah Drammah, left, puts the finishing touches to Lilly Webster's face
Dundee City Pipe Band leads the Dundee Design Parade, with the drummer with the invisible drum in the centre
Deborah Chapman from the Mix-Up Theatre group
Isla Kennedy from Blackness Primary School group gets ready in the dragon

The Corner was among 20 organisations taking part in this year’s Dundee Design Parade and was working with designer Brian Proudfoot to create a giant elephant inspired by Jaipur City of Crafts and Folk Art’s annual Elephant Festival.

Leigh Glemnie, of The Corner, said: “Being involved in Dundee Design Parade has been a great way for young people to be as creative as they can.”

Breaking