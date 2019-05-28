PICTURES: Hundreds turn out to enjoy Dundee Design Parade

Dundee Design Parade took place in the city centre on Saturday – with hundreds of people turning out to take part.

Youngsters between the ages of 5–26 selected a Unesco Creative City to represent and paired up with an artist or designer to create their designs to wear, carry and wave on the day.

A number of community groups and schools including Link Up Whitfield, Educated Dance Academy, Yusuf Youth Group, Dundee Sea Cadets, and Blackness and Rosebank Primarys worked hard to create special items to use on the day.

The Corner was among 20 organisations taking part in this year’s Dundee Design Parade and was working with designer Brian Proudfoot to create a giant elephant inspired by Jaipur City of Crafts and Folk Art’s annual Elephant Festival.

Leigh Glemnie, of The Corner, said: “Being involved in Dundee Design Parade has been a great way for young people to be as creative as they can.”