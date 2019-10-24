PICTURES: Hundreds take on Dundee University’s Brave Runner challenge

Competitors have taken on Dundee University’s Brave Runner challenge.

Hundreds of people tackled the Tough Mudder-inspired event at the university’s sports centre.

An army of “warriors” braved the cold for the assault course, where they jumped through tyres and completed drills such as running through camo nets.

The university’s Officers’ Training Corps put the runners through their paces as they arranged 10 obstacle courses.

Organisers increased the challenge by encouraging participants to get into fancy dress, by setting a warrior theme.

After completing the route around campus, competitors could be seen sliding towards the finish line to end the race.

The event was organised by the university’s Institute of Sport and Exercise in an attempt to highlight the benefits regular exercise can have on mental and physical wellbeing.

The entry fee of £3 was used to promote the cause further, as it was donated to the university’s mental health referral service, Healthy Body, Healthy Mind.