Tuesday, April 2nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Dundee People

PICTURES: Hundreds attend Trans Pride march in Dundee

by Reporter
April 2, 2019, 6:00 am
Send us a story

Hundreds of people took part in the Trans Pride Scotland event in Dundee on Saturday.

Courier/Tele News, Derek Healey/Greg Fluker story. CR0007139 CR0007367 A Trans Pride march was held in Dundee on Saturday, only the 2nd such march in Scotland. Hundreds of people attended to make their voices heard for trans equality. Pic shows; colourful scenes on the Trans Pride march held in Dundee. Saturday, 30th March, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Daniel Thomson, William Ackland, Hannah Greig, Ivy Ackland and Jessica Thomson stop for a group picture
Ryan Brown and Rachael Dempster enjoy their big day out

The day began with a march from The McManus which made its way through the city centre, before finishing at the Bonar Hall on Nethergate.

Inside the hall revellers had the chance to take part in a range of workshops run by members of the community and listen to performances from trans artists.

Organisers say the event aims to give trans people a chance to celebrate their identities while also highlighting the issues and stigma trans people continue to face.

Trans Pride Scotland visits a different location each year, so trans people living in Scotland’s smaller communities have a chance to feel represented.

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel