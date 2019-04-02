PICTURES: Hundreds attend Trans Pride march in Dundee

Hundreds of people took part in the Trans Pride Scotland event in Dundee on Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The day began with a march from The McManus which made its way through the city centre, before finishing at the Bonar Hall on Nethergate.

Inside the hall revellers had the chance to take part in a range of workshops run by members of the community and listen to performances from trans artists.

Organisers say the event aims to give trans people a chance to celebrate their identities while also highlighting the issues and stigma trans people continue to face.

Trans Pride Scotland visits a different location each year, so trans people living in Scotland’s smaller communities have a chance to feel represented.