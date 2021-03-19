PICTURES: How Kingdom Housing Association’s £5m development in Gauldry will look

Kingdom Housing Association has released pictures of how its £5 million eco-development in Gauldry will look.

The social landlord said it had taken “great care” to address the community’s concerns about the 30 affordable homes on the outskirts of the tiny north east Fife village.

The new homes will be built in the Passivhaus style – a German concept which uses very little energy for heating.

The artist’s impressions show the 22 houses and eight flats sitting in a horseshoe overlooking a grassed square.

They will be accessed by a narrow strip of land off Balgove Road.

The development, in a field on the edge of Gauldry, received planning permission last week despite a number of objections from local people.

They raised fears about the impact the extra houses would have on village services, including GP practices and the primary school.

The potential for flooding and traffic concerns were also raised.

However, Kingdom chief executive Bill Banks said there was a “very high need” for affordable housing in north east Fife.

“Unfortunately there is a shortage of sites to meet the needs,” he said.

“The project is intended to help meet both current and future needs in the area and to help sustain local communities.

“Kingdom’s aim is to provide high quality housing to meet the local needs in the local area.

“The planning authority accepted the proposed development as being of an acceptable size to meet the needs in the area.”

Concerns acknowledged

Mr Banks acknowledged some of the objections.

“Local concerns were raised in respect of schools being able to cope with the potential increase in numbers,” he said.

“However, the education service does not expect the development to affect capacity at local schools.

“Fife Council is satisfied there is no increased risk of flooding and Scottish Water has confirmed sufficient water and waste water capacity.

“There will be no adverse impact on biodiversity.

“In fact, our proposed landscaping/tree planting is considered a net biodiversity improvement.”

The development includes 10 two-bedroom amenity homes for older people and 20 two and three-bedroom family homes.

Kingdom expects to start work in early summer with completion some time next year.