A grandmother and grandson were taken to hospital after a road accident in Dundee yesterday afternoon.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Glamis Road, near Balgay Cemetery at around 4pm.

One of the cars reportedly ended up on its roof.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1559 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on Glamis Road.

“We dispatched two ambulances and the trauma team to the scene.

“Two patients, one female and one child, were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The road was closed as staff dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 16.03 from the Scottish Ambulance Service requesting assistance and have since been stood down.”