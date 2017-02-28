Photographs providing a fascinating glimpse of a Dundee that has changed significantly over the years will go on display next week at Dundee University.

The images gathered together in an exhibition entitled Way Back When were taken by Walter Simms, who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design between 1968 and 1973.

He specialised in graphic design and photography and eventually went on to have a successful career in graphic design and museum exhibition design.

The photos, which will be on show in the Tower Foyer Gallery from Saturday March 4, were taken by Walter during his student years and feature portraits of his fellow students at the art college at work and at play.

Images include those of the ruined remains of the old Hawkhill and workers at NCR.

Walter said: “I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity to show these examples of my photography in Dundee from more than 40 years ago.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday May 6 and is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 7pm and on Saturdays between 1 and 5pm.