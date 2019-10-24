PICTURES: First-look at work to transform Dundee cinema into ‘luxury’ movie theatre

Work is under way to transform a Dundee cinema into a luxury movie theatre complete with a bar and a high-tech new screen.

The Odeon in Douglas will be one of just 21 “Luxe” sites in the country once the refurbishment is complete.

A wider range of alcohol will become available for cinema-goers at the venue at the new Oscar’s Bar.

A total of 903 luxury, reclining seats are also being brought into the Odeon across its 10 screens.

A high-tech, 45ft-wide iSense screen – boasting 4K projection and Dolby Atmos 3D sound – will be installed during the works allowing for films to be shown in ultra-high definition.

A total of 170 new speakers are being installed at the Odeon’s screens, along with fresh in-screen lighting and a Dolby Fidelio audio description system for the hearing-impaired.

New food and drink options will also become available.

Additionally a mural inspired by the City of Discovery will be created as part of the refurbishment. It will be unveiled on the new-look cinema’s launch day.

Work on the Odeon Luxe is expected to be completed by late November. The cinema is remaining open throughout the refurbishment.