PICTURES: First-look at work to transform Dundee cinema into ‘luxury’ movie theatre

by Blair Dingwall
October 24, 2019, 8:34 am
Work taking place on Odeon Dundee.
Work is under way to transform a Dundee cinema into a luxury movie theatre complete with a bar and a high-tech new screen.

The Odeon in Douglas will be one of just 21 “Luxe” sites in the country once the refurbishment is complete.

The revamp of the Odeon Cinema in Douglasfield, Dundee.
The new I-sense cinema room under construction.

A wider range of alcohol will become available for cinema-goers at the venue at the new Oscar’s Bar.

A total of 903 luxury, reclining seats are also being brought into the Odeon across its 10 screens.

The new bar area at Odeon Douglas.

A high-tech, 45ft-wide iSense screen – boasting 4K projection and Dolby Atmos 3D sound – will be installed during the works allowing for films to be shown in ultra-high definition.

A total of 170 new speakers are being installed at the Odeon’s screens, along with fresh in-screen lighting and a Dolby Fidelio audio description system for the hearing-impaired.

Odeon Dundee general manager Kim Thorne.

New food and drink options will also become available.

Additionally a mural inspired by the City of Discovery will be created as part of the refurbishment. It will be unveiled on the new-look cinema’s launch day.

Work on the Odeon Luxe is expected to be completed by late November. The cinema is remaining open throughout the refurbishment.

