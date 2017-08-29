PICTURES: £30,000 raised for Cancer Research at Dundee Relay for Life event

More than £30,000 has been raised for Cancer Research after 21 teams took part in this year’s Relay for Life in Dundee.

Around 300 people entered the fundraiser, which was held at the Ronnie Mackintosh Athletics Stadium in Caird Park, and featured music, games, entertainment, food, fundraising and, of course, the relay itself.

Kathryn Torode, volunteer chairwoman of Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life in Dundee, said a total of £30,356 has been raised so far.

She added: “We had a total of 317 participants and 21 teams, which is more than last year when we had 270 people. There were even people signing up at the very last minute, on Friday night.

“We had many of our regular teams, as well as teams taking part for the first time.

“We were really pleased with the turnout. This is our 11th year and each year people really pull together to raise funds.”

Sarah Johnston, fundraising manager for Cancer Research in Dundee, said: “We are always amazed by the lengths people go to every year to raise funds. The money raised was also more than last year.”