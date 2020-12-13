A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Lochee.

Lochee Road is currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

The street is blocked off between the junction of Tullideph Road and Logie Street at the junction of City Road.

Police said the crash took place on Logie Street at its junction with Lochee Road.

© Mhairi Edwards

A Police spokesman confirmed the closure around 5.20pm.

Other emergency services were seen in attendance, with the Scottish Ambulance Service rushing the man to Ninewells Hospital.

One man said on social media he had seen “somebody laying on the pavement with people around him”.

© Mhairi Edwards

A Police Scotland spokesman said; “We were called around 4.20pm on Sunday December 13 to a report of a pedestrian, a man, being struck by a car on Logie Street at the junction with Lochee Road, Dundee.

“He has been taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Officers are still at the scene and local road closures are in place.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Read more:

Woman seriously injured in Glasgow car crash

Teenage driver dies after car crashes into tree in South Ayrshire