Dundee man Gary completes Miami Marathon for Muscular Dystrophy UK

A 32-year-old Dundonian has shocked both friends and family after completing the Miami Marathon and raising almost £750 for charity.

Gary Calder first donned his running shoes after two members of his family were diagnosed with myotonic dystrophy.

He began training every lunch time and in just two years he went from only being able to run 5k to completing the Miami marathon in 4 hours 34 minutes.

While he has since tested negative for the condition, Gary has used his love of running to raise a whopping £746.59 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

He said: “I just want to give something to the charity which is fund raising for the research towards finding a cure.

“My attitude is to just crack on – I see the job of training as a due diligence. Miami began their marathons in 2003 and allow 25,000 to sign up, which has sold out for the last eight years running. A relatively flat course, but can be a very humid run.

“It’s hard-hitting when a diagnosis is brought into the family. It makes me incredibly appreciative for something we typically take for granted.”