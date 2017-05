Police have re-appealed for information to help trace a missing Dundee man.

Marcus Syme was last seen in the Lochee area at 11pm last night.

The 24-year-old is described as being feet 5 ft 7 inches tall and of medium build.

When last seen Marcus was wearing black shorts and a black T shirt with “VANS” motif on the front.

Anyone who knows where Marcus is or who has information that could assist Tayside Division in tracing him should call 101 or speak to any police officer.