Government funding secures future of local cinemas, as care home residents also enjoy a night at the flicks

The immediate future of independent cinemas in Tayside and Fife has been secured through emergency government funding.

Dundee Contemporary Arts, the New Picture House in St Andrews, and the Arbroath Cinema have received a share of £3.55 million from the Scottish Government’s Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund and The National Lottery, through Screen Scotland.

© Courtesy unknown

DCA director Beth Bate said its £143,000 funding package could not have come at a more critical time for its cinema which was “a vital part of the city’s cultural offer and economy, and a social lifeline for many, particularly during these unprecedented times.

The New Picture House in St Andrews received nearly £88,000 and managing director David Morris said the funding meant so much to the cinema and staff.

“We were reaching a crossroads in the situation where it was difficult to see any way we could viably reopen the business in the foreseeable future,” he said.

“Following the great news of the funding we are already planning to open our doors again very soon.”

© Supplied by Google Maps

Andrew Henderson, from Chalmers Arbroath Cinema, said: “This grant will help cinemas to survive and keep our dedicated cinema staff bring a safe enjoyable experience with all genre of films securing a social local hub enjoyed over past few years.”

Meanwhile, Balhousie Luncarty care home rolled out the red carpet as a movie night for residents was launched.

The screening of the classic Calamity Jane – which won the vote for first film – was accompanied by popcorn, fizz, and a trip down memory lane.

Staff transformed the country home’s historic dining room for the special event.

Staff installed a huge projector, dimmed the lights and even issued old-fashioned tickets on entry.

© Supplied by Luncarty Care Home

Cinema signs and film posters were hung to help create an authentic atmosphere.

Home manager Cheryl Banks said: “Our residents have been looking forward to this so much and they thoroughly enjoyed the red carpet treatment.

“They got dressed up in feather boas and top hats and they loved their first movie night.

“We’re always looking for new, stimulating activities for our residents and, as with many of our activities and events, they had a big say in this one.”

The care home plans to use the projector to screen sport as well as films.