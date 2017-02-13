Picture offer to provide dying Angus mum with memories of son is a ‘massive’ lift

A couple say they have been “completely overwhelmed” by an amateur photographer’s offer to help them create new memories for their son.

Kenny and Vivienne McDonald were left devastated by the loss of a mobile phone holding irreplaceable photos of their “miracle” eight-month-old son Jacob.

The Wellbank couple appealed for the return of the phone.

Vivienne, 32, has pulmonary fibrosis, a degenerative terminal illness which means she is unlikely to live to see Jacob go to school.

It is almost impossible for women with the condition to become pregnant, making Jacob the couple’s “miracle”.

They had been using a mobile phone to take pictures and videos of the family together before it was lost on a shopping trip.

After seeing the couple’s story, local photography student Selina Dixon got in touch with the Tele to offer her services free of charge.

Kenny said: “I am completely overwhelmed by Selina’s offer.

“And I know that Vivienne will absolutely love it too.

“It was such a disappointment for her to lose all the memories she’d built up for Jacob.

“I think this news will help make her feel better. It will certainly give her a massive lift.

“For me, I just don’t know what to say. It’s an incredible and amazing offer — words can’t express what it means to us.

“We would love to take her up on the offer.”

Selina, 29, said she was happy to help after being touched by the couple’s story.

The 29-year-old amateur photographer from Cupar explained: “It was so sad to read that they had lost the phone with all those photos that can’t be replaced.

“My boyfriend and I are enthusiastic photographers. We would love to offer our help and take lots of pictures for the family.

“I know we can’t replace the photos that have been lost, or those memories, but hopefully we can help them make some new ones.”