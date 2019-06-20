Thursday, June 20th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

PICTURE GALLERY: Students celebrate graduation in Dundee

by Steven Rae
June 20, 2019, 2:51 pm Updated: June 20, 2019, 3:35 pm
Sophie McCaffrey, Jade McDiarmid and Victoria Potts, Textile Design students .
Alison Meighan, Kate Morton, Rebecca Phelps, Lorna Romanenghi and Andrea Dritschel.
Egle Ochenatu, Tereza Chronakova, Hongni Zhu and Mara Kaspere.
Flowers for the big occasion.
People dressed up for the occasion, next to one of the fountains in City Square.
Law graduates Sarah Patterson, left, and Emma Finnegan.
Law graduates L/R, Jennifer Lyall, Laura Melrose, Sarah Ahmed and Chevaughn Martin.
Architecture graduates Greg Dommett, left, and Jack Dempster.
Michael Cockburn, left, and Sebastien Flowerdew, who both graduated with a Diploma In Professional Legal Practice.
Students and relatives arrive at City Square.
Students mingling an hour before the ceremony started.
This student grabbed a coffee on her way to the Caird Hall.
More students arrive.
This woman arrived in a lovely orange dress.
The anticipation of graduation sets in.
Tara Mansell with Dad Paul, who were there to support her brother William as he graduated.
More students arrive.
A pair of colourfully-dress folk arrive.
Jewellery design students celebrating after the afternoon graduation.
Jewellery design students celebrating.
University of Dundee students were able to bask in some much-needed summer sunshine after graduating yesterday.

Students in the fields of science, engineering, art and humanities celebrated in City Square after morning and afternoon ceremonies in the Caird Hall.

It was the first of three days of graduation ceremonies.

Jewellery design students celebrating.

Avery Pennington, from Florida, was among those presented with her scroll, receiving her PhD in image analysis in plant phenotyping.

The 40-year-old student said she will “always miss Dundee”.

History graduate Jordan Downie said he was “really happy” to have spent four years studying in the city.

He said: “I feel well set up for what’s to come in life – I’m going to do a Masters at Cambridge.”

Duncan Jackson, 21, graduated in mechanical engineering. He said: “My time in Dundee has been great – it’s such a great wee city.”

Today’s ceremonies will involve students from the fields of law, finance and politics, before students let their hair down at a party on Saturday.

