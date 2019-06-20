PICTURE GALLERY: Students celebrate graduation in Dundee

University of Dundee students were able to bask in some much-needed summer sunshine after graduating yesterday.

Students in the fields of science, engineering, art and humanities celebrated in City Square after morning and afternoon ceremonies in the Caird Hall.

It was the first of three days of graduation ceremonies.

Avery Pennington, from Florida, was among those presented with her scroll, receiving her PhD in image analysis in plant phenotyping.

The 40-year-old student said she will “always miss Dundee”.

History graduate Jordan Downie said he was “really happy” to have spent four years studying in the city.

He said: “I feel well set up for what’s to come in life – I’m going to do a Masters at Cambridge.”

Duncan Jackson, 21, graduated in mechanical engineering. He said: “My time in Dundee has been great – it’s such a great wee city.”

Today’s ceremonies will involve students from the fields of law, finance and politics, before students let their hair down at a party on Saturday.

