Monday, June 24th 2019 Show Links
News / Dundee

PICTURE GALLERY: Readers go bucket trail crazy with photos next to Oor Wullies!

by Steven Rae
June 24, 2019, 6:19 am
We asked for your Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail selfies – and you didn’t disappoint as the Tele was inundated with snaps from across Dundee and beyond.

Well over 100 readers’ pictures have dropped into our inbox and featured in print all week.

Whether it was Woody, Freddie Mercury or just a classic Wullie, we have seen a whole host of pictures from our readers.

The Big Bucket Trail was launched on Monday, with the statues placed all over Scotland following the success of Dundee’s 2016 tour.

All the Oor Wullies will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

And the trail has certainly captured the imagination of our readers, judging by the sheer volume of selfies taken at the various locations.

Julie Isiekwe, 46, and daughter Aster Isiekwe, 9, from Monifieth.
Daisy with her favourite Oor Wullie statue, Oor Woody.
Beverley Smith, 59, from Dundee with Oor Rabbie Rides Again in City Square.
Callen Spink, 2, in the Overgate. Her mum thinks she is Wullie's very own mini twin!
Camren Batchelor, 5, up the Law.
Caron Gilchrist, Jacqueline Dunn Wilkie and Christine Knight at Edinburgh train station.
Christine Ritchie, 56, from Dundee, was happy to pose with Woody on her birthday.
Codey, 9, and Jude, 4.
This cyclist took a detour up the Law to see Wullie.
Dylan and Amy met Wullie during their travels to Perth train station.
Ellie De-Gernier, 20, and Fraser Rennie, 21, from Dundee at the Oor Wullie at Edinburgh Airport.
Khy, 6, and Niyah, 4.
Alex Anderson, 51, Douglas Scully, 64, Stephen Redford, 65, and Billy Thompson 27.
Ali Dunsmuir from Dundee, 45.
Llillie Vannet, 11.
Matthew, 3, from Ballumbie, seeing his first Oor Wullie at Castle Green in Broughty Ferry - Oor Freddie.
Phil Meach, 48, from Monifieth.
Irene Walls, 85.
Steven, 34, Madison, 10, and Layla Stewart, 4, in Broughty Ferry.
Tia morton, 7, in St. Andrews.
Two-year-old Emily enjoying seeing a Wullie statue.
Mason, 13, and Caoimhe, 10, from Dundee.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Once again the Oor Wullie trail is capturing the imagination of locals and visitors alike. Don’t forget to send us your pics while you are out and about.”

Send your pictures with the statue’s location, plus the names and ages of everyone in the snap and where you live, to newsdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk or private message the Tele Facebook page.

