PICTURE GALLERY: Readers go bucket trail crazy with photos next to Oor Wullies!

We asked for your Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail selfies – and you didn’t disappoint as the Tele was inundated with snaps from across Dundee and beyond.

Well over 100 readers’ pictures have dropped into our inbox and featured in print all week.

Whether it was Woody, Freddie Mercury or just a classic Wullie, we have seen a whole host of pictures from our readers.

The Big Bucket Trail was launched on Monday, with the statues placed all over Scotland following the success of Dundee’s 2016 tour.

All the Oor Wullies will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

And the trail has certainly captured the imagination of our readers, judging by the sheer volume of selfies taken at the various locations.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Once again the Oor Wullie trail is capturing the imagination of locals and visitors alike. Don’t forget to send us your pics while you are out and about.”

Send your pictures with the statue’s location, plus the names and ages of everyone in the snap and where you live, to newsdesk@eveningtelegraph.co.uk or private message the Tele Facebook page.