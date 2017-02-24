A Dundee photographer reached the final of a national competition, with this stunning snap of his home town.

Shahbaz Majeed, of Frame Focus Capture Photography, was a runner-up in the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year.

His image of Dundee ­— titled Welcome Home ­— made it to the final round of the competition, in the Urban category.

Shahbaz has been a finalist in each of the three years the competition has been running.

The web development manager at the University of Dundee said: “I am extremely proud to have my work recognised in such a way once again.

“I am always proud when my images do well — especially the ones of Dundee — and having achieved a hat-trick of awards in this particular competition is all the more rewarding.”