A Dundee photographer reached the final of a national competition, with this stunning snap of his home town.
Shahbaz Majeed, of Frame Focus Capture Photography, was a runner-up in the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year.
His image of Dundee — titled Welcome Home — made it to the final round of the competition, in the Urban category.
Shahbaz has been a finalist in each of the three years the competition has been running.
The web development manager at the University of Dundee said: “I am extremely proud to have my work recognised in such a way once again.
“I am always proud when my images do well — especially the ones of Dundee — and having achieved a hat-trick of awards in this particular competition is all the more rewarding.”