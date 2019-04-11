Thursday, April 11th 2019 Show Links
Picture brought back fond memories for Carnoustie footballer Mark

by Reporter
April 11, 2019, 6:05 am
Carnoustie Panmure FC team photo from June 1979. Back row. left to right: D. Martin (manager), Ritchie, Mollison, Lee, J. McNicoll, McLardy, Wilson, Docherty, Fred Blues (trainer) Front - Rourke, Edmonds, Goodall, B. McNicoll, Smith, Reid.
I was down memory lane when I saw the back in the day photograph on March 28 of Carnoustie Panmure.

We were in fact the most successful team of that time, winning numerous league titles and cups. I suspect this was a cup final as the changing rooms in the background, and the surrounding block wall, which I don’t recognise, was not from our home ground. Is it possibly North End Park?

When the new dual carriageway slipway road into Carnoustie bisected our then Westfield Park home, we were relocated to Laing Park.

A couple of changes are needed to names, which should read: Frank Blues (trainer), not Fred, and second bottom left is Dave Edmonds, not Edwards. Jim McNicoll and Frank Blues are sadly no longer with us.

Mark Ritchie (back left).

