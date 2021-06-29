Top 8 scenic picnic spots to pay a visit to in Tayside and Fife

Planning a relaxing picnic at a picturesque spot is the perfect way to spend time with family, loved ones or your four-legged friend – and get out of the house.

Not only that, but each of you will be able to indulge in tasty treats too, whether they’re homemade or collected from one or several of your favourite local businesses.

While you’re sure to have the menu thought up, it can be challenging narrowing down where to venture for your picnic. That’s why Karla Sinclair has done the work for you.

From bird-watching at Lochore Meadows to admiring the former Clatto Reservoir at Clatto Country Park, check out some of the picturesque places to enjoy a picnic this summer, as recommended by the Food and Drink team.

Riverside Park – Glenrothes

Riverside Park is Glenrothes’ major town park – and provides multiple spots to stop for a well-needed picnic break and take in the stunning surroundings.

Boasting well-maintained formal gardens, semi-natural woodland and a small play area for children, the central section is ornamental with displays of bulbs, topiary, a duck pond, an old stone bridge, floral garden statues, an arboretum, and more.

Address: Riverside Park, Glenrothes

St Cyrus Nature Reserve beach – Montrose

St Cyrus Nature Reserve is one of the richest and most diverse reserves in Britain.

Picnic goers can observe many species of breeding birds, including meadow pipit, stonechat and skylark, as well as native Scottish cattle breeds that graze from April to October.

Visitors can also explore the paths or walk along the extensive sandy beach, taking in the stunning sea views.

Address: Beach Road, St Cyrus, Montrose

Lochore Meadows – Lochgelly

With more than 1,200 acres to explore, Lochore Meadows is a great place to visit with a wide range of leisure and recreational activities that cater for all the family.

Other than enjoying your finger foods, visitors can birdwatch, cycle, fish and play in the playpark. There’s also a beach and plenty of habitats to admire, including wildflower meadows, parkland and ancient woodlands.

Address: Crosshill, Lochgelly

Larghan Victory Park – Coupar Angus

Upgraded in 2009, Larghan Park is a lovely spot to sit or picnic and some areas that are being managed to encourage biodiversity.

Boasting a dog-friendly park, you can take your furry companion along with you during your outing. And be sure to stop by Jac’s Coffee, Tower Bakery, Cateran Cafe or The Wee Coffee Shop, all of which are based near the park, if you’re keen to add some items to your picnic.

Address: Forfar Road, Coupar Angus

Clatto Country Park – Dundee

If you’re after peace and fresh air while enjoying your picnic, then you’ll have to consider stopping by Clatto Country Park.

Situated to the northwest of the city centre of Dundee, the park is dominated by a 24-acre expanse of water – the former Clatto Reservoir – with a surrounding picnic area, footpaths and a beach. Watersports, fishing and guided walks are catered for.

Address: Clatto Country Park, Dundee

Lunan Bay – Angus

Lunan Bay is a popular destination for horse riders, anglers and those interested in watersports like windsurfing, surfing and paddleboarding, as well as families looking for a fun day out.

Having attracted many visitors throughout the ages, the east-facing beach offers a secluded haven on the dramatic Angus coastline. So if you’re after a picnic with a view, Lunan Bay is definitely a location to consider.

Address: Lunan Bay, Inverkeilor

Pittencrieff Park – Dunfermline

Gifted to the people of Dunfermline by Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-born American industrialist and philanthropist, in 1902, Pittencrieff Park covers 76 acres and offers recreational facilities for children’s play, greenhouses and woodland walks.

The park, more commonly referred to as The Glen, is well-known for its resident peacocks and is of huge historical and cultural significance.

It attracts more than 750,000 visitors each year.

Address: Pittencrieff Street, Dunfermline

Reekie Linn Falls – Blairgowrie

Even if the journey to Reekie Linn Falls may be a fair distance away from you, it’s certainly worth the trek.

Considered one of the most impressive waterfalls in Scotland, it is very accessible and located in woodlands west of Forfar and Kirriemuir on the B954.

There is a parking area immediately north of the bridge, with picnic tables and an information sign explaining the geology of the area and the variety of birdlife you can see there.

Address: Alyth, Blairgowrie

