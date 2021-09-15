News / Dundee Piano James vows to press on after instrument damaged following arrest near Arbroath By Alasdair Clark September 15, 2021, 8:34 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 8:56 pm James Tofalli and his piano. Piano James, who has been towing his piano from John O’Groats to Lands End, has vowed to continue his journey after he was arrested and the instrument was damaged. James Tofalli, better known as Piano James, was pulling his beloved piano to raise money and awareness of mental health issues. Police pulled the 29-year-old over on the A92 near Arbroath on Wednesday, arresting him for various road traffic offences. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe