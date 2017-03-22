Dozens of fundraisers have made their “escape” from Perth Prison.

Organised by the Grey Lodge Settlement in Hilltown, the annual charity Jailbreak from the Edinburgh Road prison saw nine teams taking part.

The challenge saw the prisoners make their way as far away from Perth as possible using any means necessary.

The teams left Perth at 9am on Saturday — many in fancy dress and all keeping their destinations secret. The event is expected to raise about £7,000, which will be split between Grey Lodge and the charity Cash for Kids.

Grey Lodge manager Alan Duncan said: “This year the prison break has gone really well. We had teams who got to Spain and Italy and one team who reached Land’s End.

“This year we are particularly grateful to the Tayside American Cruisers car club, which provided cars including Mustangs and Dodges to some of the teams.

“Five drivers came down to take teams to various destinations — and it certainly added to the excitement.”

Grey Lodge Settlement is a youth and community based charity organisation promoting leisure, learning and local action.

To order any of these pictures, call 0800 318 846 with your credit card details