These pictures show the level of decay that has set in at the old Strathmartine Hospital — which has been put up for sale.

The images, taken by conservation campaigner Karen McAulay, reveal crumbling walls and ceilings, graffiti and the overgrown grounds around the building, which closed in 2003.

Since then it has become derelict and been targeted by fireraisers, parts of the hospital had to be demolished last year after a major fire crippled several buildings.

Current owner, investment firm Heathfield Ltd, is now hoping to sell the site, marketed by developer Muir, Smith and Evans.

Robert Evans, a partner in MSE, said: “We have spoken to a number of housebuilders and development specialists in housing to try to get interest.

“It’s too much for the current site owners to take on.”

Ms McAulay, who has been campaigning to save the hospital, said the site was still being visited by youths and so-called “urban explorers”.

She added that the buildings were in a “dangerous condition” and continued to present a risk to those trespassers, despite the death of a child in the area 15 years ago.

A 13-year-old boy died after falling while playing at Baldovan House in 2002.

Ms McAulay urged the developer to bolster security to prevent another tragedy.

She said: “The real concern has always been down to security. There are still buildings at Strathmartine in a dangerous condition. They are the mirror image of Baldovan House — something needs to be done.

“I want to keep these buildings but I don’t want anyone to get hurt. If they need to come down, they need to come down.

“The admin building is crumbling. If it gets worse, it needs to be taken down to a single level or there’s going to be an accident.

“It’s not fair on the community and the people fighting for the hospital to carry on like this.

“It’s disrespectful and tragic to have something happen at Baldovan and let the same circumstances exist here.

“It’s the developer’s responsibility to take care of it. It is repeating history.

“It is only a matter of time until something happens.”

Mr Evans said: “The site is still regularly checked, made secure and maintained.

“Parts of the buildings damaged by fire last year have been cleared and openings bricked and boarded up.

“There is still a perimeter fence and regular security visits and patrols but we are aware of illegal entry being gained and damage that has been caused.

“We remain in dialogue with Angus Council to try and achieve a solution for the site.”