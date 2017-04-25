Photographer guilty over indecent images of children avoids jail

A photographer who made indecent images of children has avoided jail.

Kevin Emslie was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after being found guilty of an offence involving indecent images of children.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for a year.

Emslie, who had worked at the Press and Journal, denied the allegations against him, but was found guilty by a jury of making the pictures between October 2004 and November 2015.

A not proven verdict was returned on a second charge of possessing indecent images of children between December 2008 and November 2015.

According to the Evening Express, the offence was carried out at his mother’s house on Beaconhill Road in Milltimber and at his current address on Newburgh Crescent, Bridge of Don.

During the trial, the court heard 156 images were found over two computer devices – 128 were category C, the least severe group, with 19 in category B and nine in the most serious category, A.

During his sentencing hearing, defence advocate David Moggach, speaking of a background report, said Emslie “maintains his position” regarding the offence.

The court also heard he had been assessed as of “low risk” of reoffending in the social work report.

He said an aggravating factor would be the time period on the charge. However, he said this was “artificial” due to uncertainty over when the images would have been made.

Mr Moggach added: “He has no previous convictions and is previously of good character.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Emslie, whose address was given in court papers as Newburgh Crescent, Aberdeen, on sentencing: “What I propose to do is to reflect the fact we are not dealing with a large quantity of photographs here, it’s not even in the high hundreds.”

Emslie has nine months to carry out the work and was also placed under supervision for a year.

The 46-year-old declined to comment outside court.

Press and Journal editor Damian Bates said: “Once we became aware that Kevin was due in court on these charges we suspended him immediately pending the outcome of the case.

“As soon as Kevin was found guilty, we moved swiftly to an internal disciplinary process which resulted in his dismissal from The Press and Journal.”