A local photographer captured images of the ‘Valaris Gorilla VI’ rig as it left the Tay at sunrise this morning.

The image, taken by Ian Morrison in Tayport, shows the rig at as it passed Broughty Ferry Castle around 6am.

He said: “It looked fantastic in the rising sun, and the rumble of engines from the four international boats towing it was awesome.”

Drilling firm Valaris has mobilised the rig to undertake drilling and subsea work at Premier Oil’s North Sea Catcher field.