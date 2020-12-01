A local photographer doesn’t need any encouragement to smile after snapping up a national award.

Photographer Ben Douglas submitted an image to the Scottish Portrait Awards (SPAs) in April of this year alongside 400 entrants before being whittled down to the final 30.

The 23-year-old’s image of his friends and local band, The Valens, taken in the alley behind Crichton Street proved to have the winning formula as he was crowned Richard Coward Young Photographer Award winner.

Ben’s work was exhibited at the Scottish Arts Club in Edinburgh throughout last month, alongside the other nominees’ photographs.

The West End resident revealed the winning image had now been sold for hundreds of pounds following his award.

Ben added: “I’d actually found out prior to the announcement that I’d won but had to keep it under wraps.

“When it got announced the guys in the band all got in touch and jokingly asked what their cut was in all of this.

“I was able to celebrate in Dundee with a bottle of champagne when the award was officially announced.

“Everyone has been delighted for me, the picture has now sold for £350 off the back of the awards. I don’t know where it has gone or who has bought it as of yet.”

The judging panel said they “enjoyed the contrast between the sharp style of the band and the dank alley, the strength of expression in each of the subjects” in Ben’s image.

He added: “Unfortunately because of the restrictions I was unable to go and see the display last month.

“It is going on display in Glasgow and other locations before it is shipped off to the buyer so hopefully I might still get a chance to view it in a gallery.

“This has been such a surreal year for everyone, I don’t know if I would have submitted this entry had we not been in lockdown, until my friend sent me an entry form for it.

“I’m delighted I’ve won and I’m now looking to see if I can secure funding for a book of images I’m looking to release off the back of the recent success.”