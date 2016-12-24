The “biggest Christmas party in Tayside” has been held in Dundee.

Described as a “magical” ice show, Frozen Wishes was held at Dundee Ice Arena.

All the usual stars were there to make the party extra special for everyone who attended, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Santa Claus himself.

Fundraiser Charlie Kean, who donated tickets for the show to hundreds of city children, said the event had been an incredible success.

He said: “Many children with different illnesses, as well as children who will be facing a pretty bleak Christmas, were able to go along and join in the fun.

“This was a huge community effort and helping to provide the entertainment off the ice this year were the local police who came along with their cars, bikes, dogs and prison van.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was there, the British Legion bikers, a magician and face painters to name but a few of the people who joined in.

“It was a magical day of happiness and fun enjoyed by everyone who went along.”

There were three ice shows on the day presented by Dundee Ice Skating Club who took the audiences on a magical journey through all their favourite fairy tales.