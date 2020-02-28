Phone and jewellery with ‘sentimental value’ taken in Dundee housebreaking

Police Scotland are appealing for information after thieves smashed into a Dundee home and stole jewellery and an iPhone.

The theft by housebreaking took place at a house in Durness Terrace, Gowrie Park, Dundee, sometime between 7.50am and 6pm on Monday February 24.

A spokesman said: “The house was broken into by smashing a pane of glass in a rear door.

“Items of jewellery and a blue iPhone 10 were stolen. The phone was later found in Fulton Road and returned to the owner, but the jewellery has not yet been found.

“Many of the items taken are not of significant monetary value, but are of huge personal value to the owner and cannot be replaced.”

A man described as wearing all-dark clothing and a hooded jacket with the hood up was seen on private CCTV trying the front door handle of the house at about 12.50pm, before riding away on a bicycle, police added.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, particularly if you have been offered jewellery for sale or saw the above-described man in the area, call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.