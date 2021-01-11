A Dundee publican finally had a reason to smile after receiving positive predictions for the future from a much-loved comedy psychic.

Wayne O’Hare and his family got a notification from clairvoyant, medium and psychic Clinton Baptiste, played by Alex Lowe in the hit Channel 4 show Phoenix Nights.

© Supplied by Wayne O'Hare

The O’Hare family are massive fans of the show – co-created by Peter Kay, Neil Fitzmaurice and Dave Spikey – which follows the antics of Brian Potter and his working men’s club in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Despite hitting screens in the early noughties, the programme remains hugely popular to this day with many across the UK.

Clinton’s video message, which the pub’s staff received last week, mentioned the fact the family took over the reigns at the Bowbridge Bar on the Hilltown just three weeks before the first lockdown.

Despite now seeing the pubs closed for a second time in less than a year due to Covid-19 restrictions, Clinton told them “not to worry” after receiving messages from beyond from Coronation Street’s barmaid, Betty Turpin.

The actor and comedian also mentioned his own misfortune, with the pandemic impacting on upcoming performances in March last year.

Clinton said he sympathised with the “timing” of the lockdown for the O’Hares after recently opening up the boozer on the Hilltown.

He added: “These are the hard yards at the moment and believe me there are a lot of people like you in the same boat.

“The spirits are very, very, optimistic and when I get up to Scotland to come to Glasgow for a show, I’m going to come to Dundee and come into the Bowbridge Bar for a stiff one.”

Landlord Wayne said the message went out to the whole family including his daughter and manager of the bar, Kirsty.

He added: “It’s been a terrible time for everyone in the trade and beyond very challenging being once again in lockdown.

“We got a laugh when the message came in, it was great to have Clinton Baptiste tell us Betty Turpin said not to worry and all will be OK.

“In all seriousness though, I know everyone is struggling with this at the moment so it was good to have a laugh.

“Hopefully we can indeed have the man himself to come into Bowbridge Bar once this is all over that would be so great.

“All the staff got a lift from the message.”