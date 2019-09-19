Phill Jupitus coming to host comedy club in Dundee as part of Festival of the Future

Phill Jupitus is just one of the big names coming to Dundee for this year’s Festival of the Future.

The comedian is to host the festival’s comedy club at the University of Dundee’s Bonar Hall on October 19.

Started in 2018, the festival will feature comedy clubs, exclusive film screenings, concerts and a variety of other arts events centring on social change from October 16 – 20.

There will also be collaborations at V&A Dundee, Dundee Rep Theatre and Dundee Contemporary Arts.

Scissor Sisters frontwoman and host of Radio 2’s Disco Devotion Ana Matronic will perform a DJ set at V&A Dundee on October 19.

Authors Christoper Brookmyre and Luca Veste will also appear at the festival as the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers on October 18.

Special performances by Scottish Dance Theatre will take place at Dundee Rep, while families can look forward to The Whirlybird by Ecodrama, Slug by Visible Fictions and other events aimed at youngsters.

Programme director Emma Beatt said: “This year we have such wonderful performances and music events as part of the festival. We are super excited to welcome our guests to Dundee for what is going to be a fantastic five days of fun.”

More information about Festival of the Future can be found at www.dundee.ac.uk/futurefest.