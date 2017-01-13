Tayside is set for a double-top when darts legends Phil ‘the Power’ Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld show off their skills.

The pair, two of the biggest names in the game, will play a special charity event in Piperdam on Friday May 12.

Money raised on the evening will go towards Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Taylor, 56, has won a record 16 world titles while Dutchman Van Barneveld has five wins of his own.

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated event, which comes hot off the heals of a similar one late last year, are already flying out the door with the event expected to be a sell-out.

Those who have tickets are in with a chance of playing against the former World Champions with a silent auction being held on the night. There will also be a raffle with one lucky ticket holder getting to throw a few darts against the biggest names in darts.

Paul Russell from the charity urged people to get their tickets quickly.

He said: “All money from the auction will go to the charity. There will also be another auction with the likes of signed darts boards up for grabs.”

“Tickets only went on sale yesterday and it’s already been mental. We’ve had to move to Piperdam due to the demand.”

“I’d never been to a darts event before the one in December. I’ve never experienced anything like it. It’s exactly like you see on TV.”

Paul added: “We previously had a darts night with Gary Anderson and James Wade in December which proved incredibly popular. We don’t have the final figure in from that but there was a healthy margin on our funds.

“It’s in conjunction with Scottish Darts Exhibitions who send up some of the big stars to Scotland.

“It was a massive success and this time we were offered Phil Taylor and Barney.”