Petterden appeals for help after Covid-19 brings drop in donations

The SSPCA’s animal rescue centre at Petterden is appealing for help after reporting a drop in donations during the Covid-19 crisis.

The centre for Angus, Fife and Tayside needs more than £16,000 every month to care for animals but almost 1,500 members have stopped their monthly donations to the SSPCA since lockdown began.

That’s despite the organisation handling more than 11,000 calls to its animal helpline, including one call for Sookie the saluki (pictured) who was found abandoned in a field near Aberdeen.

A spokeswoman said: “A member of the public saw Sookie being dumped in a field from a car which then sped away.

“She was very thin, even for her breed, and incredibly nervous.

“Sookie is now being fostered by Petterden centre manager Elliot Hay to build her confidence before she is rehomed.

“She is so timid that even the sound of the washing machine scares her.

“However, she loves the company of other dogs and has more confidence when she’s with them. She has been playing with Elliot’s dogs and is growing braver by the day.

“Over time, thanks to Elliot and the Scottish SPCA’s animal care team, Sookie will make a wonderful companion and rediscover her confidence.”

Meanwhile the SSPCA has launched a campaign ‘don’t forget the animals’ to encourage donations.

Elliot Hay said: “Our frontline teams, whether on our helpline, out on the road or in a rescue centre are still here fighting to rescue and care for every single animal we can.

“We know Scotland is a nation of animal lovers and now, more than ever, we ask that they don’t forget the animals.”