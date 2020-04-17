Pets at Home employees caring for animals at home due to coronavirus closure

Staff at Pets at Home stores in Dundee and Arbroath are being asked to take animals home in order to limit the amount of social interaction due to coronavirus.

The pet-care giant, which sells and cares for animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and fish, has been encouraging it’s staff to take home their four-legged friends instead of coming into the shop to look after them.

While the staff will not be paid extra to care for the animals at home, they will ave vet bills and other essentials paid for them by the company.

Pets at Home have also made it clear that animals will only go home with staff who know how to properly look after them and are willing to do so, and that the measures will last until lockdown is ended.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Activity in our stores has been scaled back to keep colleagues and customers safe and implement social distancing.

“This means we are mostly focusing on the essentials that pet owners need, such as food, bedding and medicines, and we have stopped selling pets.

“We therefore want to find ‘forever homes’ for the pets in our stores, and because our colleagues understand what each of our pet types need to be happy and healthy (and do not have to make a non-essential journey to adopt a pet), they are perfectly placed to provide a caring home.

“So we are inviting colleagues to adopt a pet of their choice and are supporting this process by meeting the initial costs involved including veterinary care.”

The new measures come in compliance with lockdown rules which state that pet shops are allowed to stay open and sell essentials such as pet food and other supplies.

Pets at Home have decided to stop selling pets in order to encourage proper social distancing, and have temporarily closed all their dog salons.

They said: “We have temporarily closed our grooming salons, so our colleagues can help support our stores during these unprecedented times.”